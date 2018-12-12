Construction projects coming soon for high-risk rural roads in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison County is continuing to grow more every day, but our roads sometimes struggle to keep up.

"A lot of these roads that you classify as a county road now you've got 18-wheelers, you've got a lot of delivery trucks," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. "We're the largest employer for 12 counties in North Alabama and two counties in southern Tennessee. We've gotta have good roads for people to be able to commute to fill these jobs."

That's why the Madison County Commission has several road improvement projects coming soon.

"Widening shoulder work, reflective work it's a combination of a bunch of different things that occur to reduce accidents to reduce someone runs off the road so that you've got a little room for corrective measures," Strong said.

The high-risk rural road projects include:

Improvements along .56 miles of Wall Triana Highway to McCrary Road.

3.5 miles along Ryland Pike to Everett Road

6.42 miles along Hobbs Island Road to Vann Road

A nearly three-mile stretch along Moore's Mill Road from Countess to Darwin Road

Costs for these projects vary, but the county is responsible for 10 percent and the Federal Highway Administration covers the other 90 percent.

The commission has targeted roads where they've seen an increase in accidents, and they're hoping these improvements will bring the number of wrecks down.

Construction and completion dates are dependent on weather, but you should start to see some work on these roads soon.