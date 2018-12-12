× Authorities search for man that robbed elderly woman in her driveway

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect in Hazel Green. Authorities confirmed that an elderly woman was robbed in her driveway in a subdivision near Joe Quick Road on Wednesday.

Capt. Mike Salomonsky says they believe the woman was followed home from a local business after she shopped. Investigators are backtracking the victim’s movement from when she was out and checking surveillance from local businesses.

The victim told deputies she was robbed by a thin black man with facial hair, who was wearing a dark colored jacket (that could have a gold liner) and a baseball cap.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a light-colored sedan, possibly a Lexus LS.