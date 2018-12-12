× ACLU of Alabama, Alabama NAACP file for policies, racial bias training material from local police departments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The ACLU of Alabama and Alabama NAACP filed public records requests on Wednesday to police departments in Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery, Hoover, Huntsville, and Saraland. They are requesting the departments’ use-of-force policies, body camera policies, and racial bias training materials, following the tragic shooting of E.J. Bradford and “numerous incidents of excessive use of force in Alabama.”

These civil rights groups are pushing for transparency and accountability as the state wrestles with the “abuses towards people of color.” The NAACP and ACLU state chapters said in a news release, “We’ve seen Chikesia Clemons, a Black woman wrestled to the ground and exposed for making a complaint at a Waffle House in Saraland. Ulysses Wilkerson, a Black teenager, beaten and hospitalized in Troy. Sureshbhai Patel, an elderly Indian man, slammed to the ground in Madison. Greg Gunn, a Black man shot and killed walking home in Montgomery.”

“Far too often, the concept of ‘reasonable force’ has been distorted to justify police officers killing or seriously injuring people of color for indefensible reasons. The death of EJ Bradford by the Hoover Police Department is a reminder of the tragic loss a family and community faces when law enforcement utilizes lethal force,” said Dillon Nettles, policy analyst for the ACLU of Alabama.