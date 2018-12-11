Ultra Rare for Alabama: a 22º halo at ground level!

You don’t see this every day on Sand Mountain! Sure, we get halos, sundogs, and arcs in the sky on a weekly basis, but we rarely see them at ground level here in Alabama. This 22º halo from Peggy Ponds in Albertville on Tuesday, December 11th is quite a find.

Why so rare?

Halos, sundogs, and arcs form when sunlight is refracted through ice crystals. Those crystals are hexagonal plates that look something like this:

As the sunlight bends into the spectrum upon exit from the plate, it shows off the optical phenomenon we see as a ring around the Sun or Moon.

On Tuesday, we had freezing fog that was precipitating out small ice crystals that were shaped like this. The closest description I can find to what we observed is from the Arctic and Antarctic: diamond dust.

We were in no wise ‘Arctic’ Tuesday morning, but conditions were just right for something like that diamond dust to develop in North Alabama. Here’s a video I shot from Research Park in Huntsville showing the small crystals ‘snowing’ down out of a clear sky:

One thing’s for sure: the weather is never really boring. There’s always something cool to find if you’re looking in the right place!

Looking for the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt