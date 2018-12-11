× Space and Rocket Center hosting job fair for Space Camp counselors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re looking for a job training the astronauts of tomorrow, the opportunity is here.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will hold a job fair for Space Camp counselors Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the USSRC’s Education Programs building.

Space Camp has more than 65 open positions for counselors who will work with children, families and adults who attend Space Camp, Aviation Challenge Camp or Space Camp Robotics programs. Knowledge of space science, aviation and robotics is not necessary.

Applicants are advised to dress in business clothing, bring a resume and be ready to interview on-site. Applications can also be submitted online.

Training begins Jan. 9.