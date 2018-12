× Man killed in Lauderdale County wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lexington man died in a wreck Tuesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Jason Kyle Allen, 44, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama 64 around 6:40 a.m. when the truck ran off the road and hit a parked vehicle before rolling over.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are still working to determine the cause of the crash.