× Man arrested after Tennessee officer-involved shooting, police chase

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting and chase that went through two counties.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department said the chase began in the area of Brannon Street and Liberty Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Lawrence County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Department deputies joined in the pursuit and said they chased the suspect on the Natchez Trace Parkway to the Collinwood exit in Wayne County.

The suspect ran off the road around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody after a short foot chase, authorities said.

One officer received a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. The suspect also was taken for evaluation.

Police did not say what led to the chase and shooting.