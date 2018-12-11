Madison County Schools hires new Director of Equity and Innovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison County Schools has hired a new Director of Equity and Innovation.

The board of education approved the Superintendent's recommendation to hire Allen Perkins, who currently serves as the district's Supervisor of Instruction.

The district decided to create the new job title last month.

At the time, Superintendent Matt Massey explained why the district added the role.

"It's really a good time to have, really, somebody leading that effort that's tying in all the different departments in our district, communicating with stakeholders, and getting input from that, he explained. "And making sure that we are getting done what we need to get done."

Tuesday, the board welcomed Perkins to the role.

"I'm one of those people who likes to just serve others, and I look at this as a role that lends itself to serving a larger population of our district than I do now," he told WHNT News 19. "I'm just going to do my best. I'm going to give my all. I love this district. I love the kids in this district."

Court documents show the district is still negotiating terms with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, plaintiffs, for a joint consent order that would lay out the path toward unitary status in a federal desegregation case. Unitary status is when the district will have achieved equitable education for every child in categories like transportation and course offerings.

Most recently, terms are still being drafted and reviewed between the parties before they will present the joint proposed consent order to a federal judge.

Perkins will be tasked with monitoring that process, and once the consent order is in place, he will need to manage its implementation. You can take a look at the job description here.

"It's a job that entails teamwork. Collaboration. So it's not like I will be doing it by myself. It will be a team activity. All of us will pull together like we usually do," he said. "It's a lot of work, it's a lot of focus, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Perkins will also be working on implementing the district's strategic plan.

"It's student-centered," Perkins said. "It's to focus on making sure that all of our students get everything that they need to be successful."

Leaders said Perkins will work on transitioning into his new role by the first of the new year.