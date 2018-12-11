Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile when it rolls across the Valley
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to several locations across the area this week! The Hottdoggers want to “meat” you and hook you up with lots of Weinermobile swag.
At all the events, there will be games, giveaways, and opportunities to get pictures with the iconic Wienermobile itself. The hotdog shaped ride has been cruising around the nation since 1936.
Wednesday, December 12
- Kroger
- 2009 Drake Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35801
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m
- Kroger
- 8404 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35802
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, December 13
- Kroger
- 2110 Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35810
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kroger
- 6070 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville, AL 35811
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, December 14
- Kroger
- 4579 Wall Triana Highway, Madison, AL 35758
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kroger
- 7090 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 15
- Kroger
- 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur, AL 35601
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, December 16
- Kroger
- 241 Highway 31 South, Hartselle, AL 35640
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, December 17
- Kroger
- 6140 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35806
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, December 18
- Kroger
- 1450 N. Brindlee Mt., Arab, AL 35016
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
34.730369 -86.586104