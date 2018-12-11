× Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile when it rolls across the Valley

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to several locations across the area this week! The Hottdoggers want to “meat” you and hook you up with lots of Weinermobile swag.

At all the events, there will be games, giveaways, and opportunities to get pictures with the iconic Wienermobile itself. The hotdog shaped ride has been cruising around the nation since 1936.

Wednesday, December 12

Kroger 2009 Drake Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35801 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Kroger 8404 South Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35802 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Thursday, December 13

Kroger 2110 Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35810 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kroger 6070 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville, AL 35811 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Friday, December 14

Kroger 4579 Wall Triana Highway, Madison, AL 35758 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kroger 7090 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Hotdogger Ketchup Kyle feeling on top of the world! pic.twitter.com/kB7CAYStqf — WIENERMOBILE (@Wienermobile) December 10, 2018

Saturday, December 15

Kroger 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur, AL 35601 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Sunday, December 16

Kroger 241 Highway 31 South, Hartselle, AL 35640 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



At the Wienermobile, there's always a reason to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/IQxgMbVmwN — WIENERMOBILE (@Wienermobile) December 3, 2018

Monday, December 17

Kroger 6140 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35806 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Tuesday, December 18

Kroger 1450 N. Brindlee Mt., Arab, AL 35016 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

