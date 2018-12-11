Get Ready: more rain is coming later this week!

Tuesday morning’s fog finally dissipated, but it stayed chilly all day! We won’t get quite as cold tonight, but it’s still cold enough: lows 24ºF in the coldest rural spots to around 31ºF in Huntsville. The sky may not stay crystal clear tonight, but this is your best bet for viewing the Geminid Meteor Shower this week; clouds and rain obscure the sky for the peak on Thursday:

Temperatures climb back to the 50s on Wednesday, and we could see some low-60s on Thursday and Friday as rain gets set to move back into Alabama and Tennessee.

A few spotty showers and sprinkles are possible Wednesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky; most of us won’t get enough rain to notice on Wednesday or Thursday, but it really ramps up again on Friday with another all-day soaker. Expect around 1.0” to 1.5” of rain between Thursday night and Saturday.

Warming up? It’s more of a question than a statement at this point because ‘warm’ is in the eye of the beholder. It’s relative. Yes, it’s going to warm up a lot for Thursday and Friday; no, it’s not going to be sunny, nice and pleasant so that you really feel it and enjoy it. In fact, some rain and a breeze will still make the upper 50s and lower 60s from Thursday through the weekend feel a little chilly.

Another soaker for the weekend: A strong, slow-moving storm system sends some showers into Alabama and Tennessee as early as Thursday afternoon, but the next good soaking still looks like it sets up on Friday through at least part of the day on Saturday.

The difference between the rain this time versus last time is that it will have some breaks. We start out with a soaking Friday morning, get a break, and then see more rain in the evening, Friday night and Saturday morning. Some light rain and drizzle last through the day Saturday, and then we’re finally seeing a stretch of drier, quieter weather for a few days starting Sunday going through next week.

It will still be cool this weekend: highs in the 50s, lows in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Quiet for next week: Long-range forecasts this time of year always have a (*) beside them because we depend on modeling to help sort out some of the global signals that give us hints as to what kind of patterns to expect. Those models often lean toward climatology (they like for it to be near the 30-year average), so that more often than not leads to modeling showing a lot of 50s for highs and 30s for lows.

Next week looks like a good case for that kind of weather; however, it can get a little warmer than projected under the right conditions. Most of next week looks dry and seasonable: some days potentially could go warmer than 60ºF.

It’s the week after that – Christmas week – that things start to look topsy-turvy and fast-paced again. No, there’s no specific threat of snow, storms, or otherwise, but a pattern like that can lead to some interesting weather in late December.

-Jason

