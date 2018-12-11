29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean product recalled for possible metal contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean product has been recalled due to possible metal contamination.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Parent company CTI Foods LLC out of Wingsville, Kentucky is recalling 29,028 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links.

The exact item being recalled is:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The product bears the establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the packaging. The items were shipped to a business in Tennessee where they were then sent out to retail stores. The USDA is advising consumers to throw away the product or return it to where it was bought.

The problem was found on December 10 after five consumer complaints came in of metal pieces in the links. Anyone with questions can contact Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.