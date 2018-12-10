UAB professor arrested in connection with Riverchase protest that blocked parts of I-459

HOOVER, Ala. — A professor from the University of Alabama at Birmingham was arrested Sunday in connection with a Tuesday protest that shut down Interstate 456 over the fatal officer-involved shooting Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria according to our news partners at AL.com.

They report 37-year-old Andy Baer, an assistant professor in the history department at UAB, was arrested by Hoover police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies.

Baer was taken in during a traffic stop on Galleria Circle and is charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the Tuesday-night protests on I-459.

Another man was arrested Sunday night and was also charged with disorderly conduct.