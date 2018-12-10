× Skip Hop recalls convertible high chairs over fall risk

Skip Hop has announced a recall on its Tuo convertible high chairs.

In the recall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated the legs on the high chair can detach from the seat, which poses a fall and injury risk to children.

The company confirms they received 17 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, but so far no injuries have been reported.

The chairs affected are all gray or a silver/white combination with clouds and were sold from June 2017 through December 2018 at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com.

Affected chairs will have any combination of these two numbers:

Style number 304200 (charcoal gray)

HH5/2017

HH6/2017

HH7/2017

HH8/2017

HH9/2017

HH092717

HH030518

HH05182018

HH05312018

Style number 204201 (silver/white with clouds)

HH092917

HH010518

Anybody with the affected chairs should stop using them immediately and contact Skip Hop at 888-282-4674 or visit skiphop.com for a refund. Their phone lines are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday.