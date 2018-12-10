× Police identify man who died in Tuscumbia home during standoff

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Police have identified a man who died in a burning home last week.

Tuscumbia police said Monday that Edward Howard, 42, was the man whose body was found inside a home on Riverview Drive Dec. 3.

Police said they had been watching the home and were waiting to take him into custody that day. He had an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court and also was a person of interest in another crime.

Howard barricaded himself in the home when police approached him, they said. At one point officers fired tear gas into the home prior to smoke coming out of the house and the home catching fire.

Police have not said what caused the fire in the home or Howard’s cause of death. An autopsy showed no visible shooting or stab wounds, they said.

The home where Howard barricaded himself and died belonged to the widow of Gillus Carter, who was living there with her children. Carter was hit and killed by a vehicle in August. No arrests have been made in his death.

Police did not say whether Howard might have been connected to Carter’s death, but they did say the crime he was suspected of was a major one.