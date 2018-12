× Overturned truck causes traffic problems in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – An 18-wheeler overturned at a busy Decatur intersection Monday morning.

The truck overturned an spilled scrap aluminum in the area of 6th Avenue and Wilson Street, the city said around 10:30 a.m.

The turn lane from U.S. Highway 31 south to Highway 20 west was closed.

City officials said to expect significant delays and find an alternate route if posssible.