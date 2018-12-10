More than 50 people displaced while 100 firefighters fight Philly apartment blaze

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – More than a 100 Philadelphia firefighters are battling a five-alarm apartment fire in the Overbrook area according to our sister station KYW.

They report that firefighters received the call just after 2 a.m. Monday and responded to the 900 block North 63rd St. The flames have forced more than 50 people from their homes and two firefighters have been hurt.

There’s more than 100 firefighters battling flames at the Overbrook Garden Apt. building at 63rd and Jefferson Sts. but the fire is still very intense @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dflgaI8jAy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 10, 2018

The apartment has been ablaze for hours and the flames are intensifying.

“A fire of this magnitude is always a challenge, the cold definitely complicates things,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “We’re still actually collecting people who evacuated the building, it’s a very large apartment building. Also, unfortunately, parts of the building are starting to collapse so we are having to do evacuations at some of the adjacent structures that are around the apartment building.”

There have been no reports of anyone missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.