Krispy Kreme Doughnut Fans, the Countdown to the ‘Day of the Dozens’ is on!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dec 4, 2018–Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will return its “Day of the Dozens” holiday tradition next Wednesday December 12, with one of its sweetest offers of the season. On 12/12 only, fans can purchase one dozen of the iconic Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the United States, including the Huntsville location on 1218 North Memorial Parkway.

“On 12/12 buy 12 get 12 more for just $1. A dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for $1 is a sweet deal. Come in and enjoy!” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Our Day of Dozens offer is limited to two per customer.