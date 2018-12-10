Icy Travel Possible: rain and snow leave roads wet that could freeze overnight

Light snow showers mixed with sleet and rain move out this evening, and the long period of cold, wet weather finally comes to an end. Huntsville International Airport’s temperature observations stayed firm between 36ºF and 46ºF all weekend and most of Monday. That changes tonight with a big drop into the 20s.

Expect a hard freeze overnight. Lows as low as 23ºF to 28ºF could create some spotty ice on roads that are usually wet following heavy rainfall. Be extra cautious Tuesday morning traveling to work and school; if the road looks wet, it’s probably going to be icy. This hazard extends to areas of leaves covering roads; it could be tough to judge if they’re dry or icy. Some areas of patchy freezing fog could add to morning commute troubles on Tuesday.

It will be difficult for anyone to know exactly where these spots will happen, but if you know of an area that doesn’t drain well after a heavy rain or that tends to stay wet for a few days after heavy rain this time of year, you can expect that area to be icy early Tuesday. That includes parts of I-565 between Huntsville and Madison, Memorial Parkway, and a lot of ‘secondary’ roads (especially along mountainsides).

When do we get a break??? Huntsville recorded ” of rainfall in December so far, and temperatures are running way below average for the past week.

The sun comes back on Tuesday, but clouds march in again on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to another soaking rain on Friday. How much more rain? Probably at least 1.00” if not more as light showers linger through Saturday. Unfortunately, Friday looks like another one of those all-day rains like this past weekend featured. Soak in the sunshine while you can on Tuesday; there’s not a lot more of it coming in the next seven days.

Jason

