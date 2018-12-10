Huntsville Hospital and University of North Alabama team up for partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Hospital is a work home to more than 12,000 employees, and many of them work there for life. Now, Huntsville Hospital and the University of North Alabama have signed a partnership that will benefit both the hospital and the university.

An official signing of a Learning Agreement took place Monday, December 10 at the hospital. According to the agreement, Huntsville Hospital Health System will be considered a "preferred educational partner." As such, UNA will offer full-time employees a scholarship if they're accepted into any online or traditional graduate or undergraduate program.

"What it does is it allows employees of the hospital system to take advantage of our academic programs at a reduced tuition rate," said UNA President Ken Kitts.

That means any employee can take advantage of any learning program in whatever capacity they choose, on campus or online.

"Many employees come stay with us a lifetime," said Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers. They can come in, start working here, get additional education, move up into different jobs, and continue to grow professionally, we like that."

And for the university, this is an opportunity to connect with the greater Huntsville area.

"We are the University of North Alabama, so we want to be a presence in Huntsville," Kitts said. "And this allows us to make good on that."

Happy employees make for better service, thus a stronger sense of community.