Hartselle woman charged with using meth while pregnant

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged a woman with chemical endangerment after they said she and the child both tested positive for methamphetamine.

Brooke Kimberly Hanvey, 20, was arrested Friday.

Police said Hanvey gave birth a Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus in August, and that she and the child both tested positive for the drug at the time. Police were notified a month later and began investigating in conjunction with the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.

Hanvey’s bond was set at $2,500.