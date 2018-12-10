Hartselle woman charged with using meth while pregnant
DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged a woman with chemical endangerment after they said she and the child both tested positive for methamphetamine.
Brooke Kimberly Hanvey, 20, was arrested Friday.
Police said Hanvey gave birth a Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus in August, and that she and the child both tested positive for the drug at the time. Police were notified a month later and began investigating in conjunction with the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.
Hanvey’s bond was set at $2,500.