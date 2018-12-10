× Gas leak sends Geraldine students home early

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Geraldine School closed early Monday and sent students home after a gas leak at the school.

Crews doing sewer line work at the school hit a natural gas line around 10:30 a.m., DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett said.

Students in the area of the leak were moved and a gas company employee shut the gas main off quickly, Barnett said, but rainy conditions filled the trench where the line was cut with water, making repairs difficult.

The repair was expected to take two to three hours, and without natural gas to cook or run heating units, officials decided to close for the day.

“We hate that we had to miss a day of learning, but without a way to feed our kids or heat classrooms, it didn’t leave us much of an option,” Barnett said.

Students were released around 11 a.m.

Barnett said classes at the school should resume as normal Tuesday morning.