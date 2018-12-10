Find out how City of Huntsville keeps your local roads safe during winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Public Works is gearing up to make sure you travel safe on local roads this winter season.

"For this upcoming winter months we are preparing our City of Huntsville vehicles and equipping them with salt spreaders and rock spreaders," said Chris McNeese, the Director of Public Works. "We have three tandum rock spreaders that are prepared and ready to go."

Public Works is also preparing 10 half ton trucks with bumper spreaders and crew trucks with spreaders to respond with the Huntsville police department to any calls regarding black ice or icy conditions.

"We respond and coordinate with Huntsville Police Department," said McNeese. "They have an on-call number and they call public works and we'll send crews out to respond to the needs of the conditions of the roads that they find."

Officials say often times wrecks are due to people simply not paying attention.

"We do want to inform all motorists if they're out and they do see these slippery or icy conditions to please drive slow drive below the speed limit use extreme caution."

Again drivers that encounter road conditions that need attention can call the Huntsville Police Department's non-emergency number at (256) 722-7100.