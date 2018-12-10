× Decatur woman killed in weekend crash

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say it appears a woman killed in a Friday night wreck crossed over into oncoming traffic on Highway 31.

Demetria Spraggins, 44, was driving south on Highway 31 just after 8 p.m. Friday when she crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic near Big Bob Gibson’s BBQ, Decatur police said.

Spraggins’ car hit an SUV traveling northbound head-on, police said.

Spraggins and the driver of the SUV both were taken to area hospitals, where Spraggins was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was treated and released from Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus.

Police are still investigating the wreck.