City of Huntsville encourages carpooling during Cecil Ashburn closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Cecil Ashburn Drive has thousands of cars trek its two lanes each day. But that will soon change, the corridor will shut down January 7.

Now those drivers are challenged with finding alternate routes, and more traffic along the way. The City of Huntsville is urging them to carpool.

The City has offered ride-sharing programs for a decade now, and in a meeting Monday they discussed how citizens can be a part of the initiative.

"The drivers are the people who sign up to vanpool, so you get a group that they all live in the same area and all work at the same place," said John Autry, manager of public transportation. "Then we match carpoolers and vanpoolers together and then out of the group, they decide who's going to drive."

Cecil Ashburn Drive will be closed for more than a year.

Officials said they realize the closure will have a big impact on travel, and this is one solution they're offering.

"If we could get let's just say one percent of the ten thousand people that live along the 431 corridor, that would take one hundred cars off the road," Autry explained. "One percent probably doesn't sound like a lot, but a little bit can make a big impact."