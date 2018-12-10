Christmas comes to life on Pinckney Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This display is at 124 Pinckney Road in Harvest and was sent in by Toney Shaneyfelt, who says this display brings Christmas to life.

The lights dance and flash along to 12 Christmas songs.

The family says they try to add more and more every year so there's always something for everyone.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.