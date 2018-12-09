Santa’s up on the rooftop in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's display is on 12819 Libby Circle in Madison.

David Jakobsen submitted the display, which features inflatable holiday characters, Santa calling from the rooftop, and an eight-foot Christmas tree.

One of the cool things about this display is that the lights are coordinated with the music - a nice, festive touch.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.