Riverchase protester arrested Sunday night

HOOVER, Ala. – One man was arrested in connection with last week’s Riverchase Galleria protests.

A Hoover city official confirmed that Mark Myles, 36, was arrested at the mall Sunday and has been charged with disorderly conduct in relation to the blockage of I-459.

No other information was immediately available.

33.405387 -86.811378