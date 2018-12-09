× Man pepper sprayed at McDonald’s drive-thru in Wisconsin

Waukesha, WI (WDJT) — The Waukesha Police Department had to use pepper spray on a man after an incident in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The criminal complaint says Amanda Reyes Nunez and Nathan Weber tried to order from McDonald’s at 1425 West. South West Avenue around 2 a.m. on December 6, and were upset to find that it was closed.

A manager at the restaurant said the McDonald’s location is 24-hours, but if they do not have three staff members to cover the night shift, they have to close for security reasons.

The criminal complaint says Reyes Nunez and Weber refused to leave the drive-thru and were swearing and yelling at staff and hitting the drive-thru window. An employee told police the individuals were slurring their words and were being “rude” and “obnoxious.”

When officers arrived, they asked Weber several times to get out of the car, but he refused and so they had to deploy pepper spray twice.

They were able to get Reyes Nunez out of the car before the pepper spray was used, but police say she spit at them and resisted getting handcuffed.

Both are now facing charges for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.