Know Before You Go: Holiday Pop-Up Shops

Holiday shopping is expected to rise 4% this year, with consumers spending an average of just over $1,000 on holiday shopping, according to the National Retail Federation .

“Pop-up” shops have long been part of the holiday retail landscape as landlords look to fill of vacant retail space in downtown areas and suburban malls. Pop-ups are expected to increase this year as online retailers like Amazon and Facebook test out bricks-and-mortar locations, and celebrities like Kanye West and Kylie Jenner jump on the pop-up bandwagon.

The Better Business Bureau receives hundreds of complaints a year about temporary retail locations, reporting everything from poor quality merchandise to difficulty obtaining refunds after temporary stores have closed their doors. Pop-up shops can be fun but keep the following BBB tips in mind if you choose to buy from one of them.

Research store headquarters. If you are interested in trying a new or unfamiliar online merchant, ask the company for its physical location (address and phone number) so you can check its BBB Business Profile at org .

Source: BBB.org and National Retail Federation

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.