Huntsville Synagogue Cooks Up Over 300 Latkes for Hanukkah Celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Monday evening marks the end of Hanukkah. To celebrate, Huntsville's Conservative Synagogue Etz Chayim hosted a latke lunch.

They say cooking together makes you family, even if you aren't related.

"I grew up in the Bronx and all my folks are back in the Bronx or back in New York. And we started this morning grating potatoes, 75 pounds of potatoes, just like grandma used to do," explained Howard Ross.

You take those three cups of those potatoes then...

"Half a cup of onion, two eggs, salt, pepper, matzah meal. And we make that single recipe 24 times," stated Shirley Roberts.

That will give you around 300 latkes, not including the ones that we taste tested.

"They're delicious, people love it," exclaimed Roberts.

This latke lunch celebrates Hanukkah.

Max Rosenthal explained a bit more about the traditions of the holiday.

"Back in the year 163 B.C., they were able to throw out the Syrians, cleanse the temple, because the Syrians had out idols in the temple, cleanse the temple in Jerusalem, and lit the holy menorah," recounted Rosenthal. "And they thought they only had oil for one night, it burned for eight nights, and so for that reason, we have an eight-day Hanukkah celebration."

Around 100 people got together here to enjoy the latkes and the holiday traditions.

"By far, the best part is eating food that's wonderful with people we care about," said Karen Hirsch.