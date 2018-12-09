Huntsville officer in hospital with leg injury from robbery suspect chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville police officer is in the hospital after suffering a leg injury while chasing a suspect in a Dollar General robbery according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning in New Market with officers following the suspect by vehicle and foot. The chase ended at the Kroger on Moores Mill Rd.

A robbery to the Dollar General in New Market was reported at 715am. Later an attempted robbery was reported at the McDonalds at Winchester and Homer Nance. MCSO and @HsvPolice made contact with the suspect and after a short vehicle then foot pursuit suspect is in custody. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 9, 2018

The suspect is in custody and the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI according to officials.

Details are limited at this time, we will continue to update this story as we get more information.