Huntsville officer in hospital with leg injury from robbery suspect chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville police officer is in the hospital after suffering a leg injury while chasing a suspect in a Dollar General robbery according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase began just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning in New Market with officers following the suspect by vehicle and foot. The chase ended at the Kroger on Moores Mill Rd.
The suspect is in custody and the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI according to officials.
Details are limited at this time, we will continue to update this story as we get more information.