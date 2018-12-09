× Huntsville city planner talks growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When you hear city officials talk about the future of Huntsville, they usually mention maintaining the quality of life. That’s even with the expected vigorous growth for the city. No one thinks about that more than Huntsville’s Long Range Planner, Dennis Madsen.

During our Leadership Perspectives interview with Madsen, Madsen said the city doesn’t want to sacrifice quality for quantity.

“We feel like the growth is not a product just of shooting for big numbers, but the growth is the product of folks being able to find high quality and meaningful employment here, a great cost of living, a great quality of life, relatively easy commutes. I think that’s really drawing folks. I see it almost as a validation of a lot of the strategies, but it’s also a directive and a cautionary tale making sure that as that growth continues to occur that we’re ready for it. That we don’t let growth happen to us – we manage it.”

You can watch our entire interview with Dennis Madsen below.