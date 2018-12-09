× Auburn hires new offensive coordinator; Malzahn will return to offensive play calling duties

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Tigers have hired a new offensive coordinator.

Kenny Dillingham joins the Tigers from the University of Memphis, where he’s been on staff the past three seasons.

In 2018, the Memphis offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Dillingham helped the Tigers post the fourth best offense in the nation as far as total yardage (534.4 ypg), third in rushing (285.5 ypg), and seventh in scoring (43.6 ppg).

In 2017, as quarterbacks and tight ends coach, Dillingham helped Memphis set school single-season records for points (592), total plays (941), total yards (6,917), passing yards (4,355), completions (307), attempts (488), offensive touchdowns (72) and passing touchdowns (39).

in 2016, he helped with quarterbacks, a season which produced the third-most yards (6,028), points (505), and touchdowns (57) in school history.

Moving forward, head coach Gus Malzahn will assume offensive play calling duties.