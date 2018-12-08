Say hello to Christmas characters on Vincent Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's display is located on 203 Vincent Road.

Joyce Neal submitted the display that features a helicopter with Santa, some friendly Christmas pups in the yard all lit up, and of course, the staple Santa sleigh with reindeer.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.