VANDENBERG AFB – The United Launch Alliance scrubbed their attempted launch of the NROL-71 satellite Saturday night.

According to mission control, everything was nominal until T-7 seconds, when a hold was called.

A hold was called approximately T-minus 7 seconds due to a problem detected by the Terminal Countdown Sequencer Rack. — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 9, 2018

After working the problem for several minutes, controllers decided to scrub the launch.

Today's launch attempt has been scrubbed and detanking of the cryogenic propellants from the launch vehicle is beginning. A new launch date has not yet been established. #NROL71 #DeltaIVHeavy — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 9, 2018

A new launch date has not been set.