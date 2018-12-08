× Asa Martin transferring from Auburn

Alabama’s Mr. Football 2017 hailed right here from the Tennessee Valley.

Austin running back Asa Martin, a four-star recruit out of high school, just finished up his freshman season at auburn.

Martin took to Twitter today to announce that his first season would be his only season on the plains as he plans to transfer.

“I would like to take the time out to thank Auburn University for giving myself, a young man from Courtland, Alabama the opportunity of a lifetime. However, I have made the decision to transfer. I appreciate all the love and support. War Eagle Always”

Martin appeared in six games this season for Auburn.

Martin’s mother told our news partners at AL.com that prior to the Mississippi State game, she had informed Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey that her son had appeared in four games and another appearance would negate his redshirt.

Two weeks later, coaches spoke to his parents about redshirting him, but they explained to an unnamed assistant that Asa had already seen action in five games.