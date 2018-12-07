× WHNT and BBB team up for Fight Fraud Week

WHNT News 19 and the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama are teaming Dec. 10-14 up to make sure your money and personal information don’t end up in the wrong hands this holiday season.

All during Fight Fraud Week, we’ll discuss different topics with the goal of keeping you safe from scammers and thieves.

Experts will be guests on WHNT News 19 all week long and then will be available to answer viewer questions live on Facebook Live.

Monday: Holiday shopping

Find out what you as a shopper need to know to have the best shopping experience during the holiday season! Better Business Bureau President Elizabeth Garcia will also look at why it’s important to safeguard your credit card this time of year, and you can find out about “Bad Santa” apps and how to protect your children from them.

Tuesday: Secure destruction

How do you safeguard your privacy during the holidays and in general? What should you do if you believe you’re a victim of identity theft? Bart Justice from Secure Destruction has the answers to those questions, and also find out about Alabama’s new data breach law and what businesses do to keep your information private.

Wednesday: Investment scams

Dan Lord with the Alabama Securities Commission will talk about the most common investment scam people encounter during the holidays. He’ll also talk about the Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act, and he’ll touch on what consumers need to know about crypto-currency investments.

Thursday: Madison County scams

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will talk about scams making the rounds in Madison County.

Friday: Phishing

Jonathan Kirby with Redstone Federal Credit Union will tell you what you need to know about phishing attempts and how to protect your bank cards. He’ll also tell you what to do if you fall victim to a phishing scam, and is it better to use debit or credit cards to buy gifts?