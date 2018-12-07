NOTE: CBS DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHTS TO AIR THE TENNESSEE TITANS GAME THIS SUNDAY. CLICK HERE to view the Titans website and network programming schedule.

California teacher accused of forcibly cutting student’s hair while singing national anthem

Posted 6:37 am, December 7, 2018, by

VISALIA, Calif. – A California high school teacher lost her job after cellphone video appeared to show her singing the national anthem and cutting a male student’s hair against his wishes, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

The paper reports that police arrested Margaret Gieszinger Wednesday on suspicion of felony child endangerment. The 52-year-old science teacher’s bail was set at $100,000.

KFSN-TV obtained a video that purportedly shows Gieszinger loudly singing the “Star Spangled Banner” while using scissors to snip a chunk of hair off the head of a boy seated before the class.

Another student described the incident to KFSN, saying, “We think she’s going to try to be funny and be like ‘Oh did you really think I was going to cut his hair?’ But she did … ”

The same student said he hopes she never returns to the classroom, saying that he’ll never be able to see her as a “respectable authority figure.”

Tulare County Office of Education officials said in a statement that they will be providing counselors for students.

“Ms. Gieszinger will not return to her UPHS classroom,” according to the statement.