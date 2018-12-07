× Sippin’ Cider Festival comes to Athens Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. – The eighth annual Sippin’ Cider Festival is set for Saturday, Dec. 8 in downtown Athens.

People at the festival will be able to visit with Santa Claus and shop at local businesses, along with door prizes and special activities for children.

From 5-8 p.m, participating businesses will showcase their favorite cider recipes and offer samples to the public.

Guests will vote for the best recipe by ballot, and the recipe with the most votes will win the Cider Cup and bragging rights for the year.

Businesses will also offer special sales throughout the evening.

A Kiddy Train will be on Marion Street.

