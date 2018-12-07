× NAACP requests federal investigation into fatal Riverchase Galleria shooting, US Attorney responds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Officials with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund have asked federal authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Thanksgiving night police shooting death of 21-year-old Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, according to an article written by our news partners at AL.com.

Sherrilyn A. Ifill, President and Director Counsel for the LDF, on Thursday sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Jay Town requesting his office investigate the circumstances around the alleged fight and shooting that left Bradford dead at the hands of police and 18-year-old Brian Wilson and 12-year-old Molly Davis, injured.

You can read the rest of the statement here.

WHNT News 19 asked US Attorney Town about an investigation into the shooting. He provided this statement:

“We can confirm nor deny any investigation,” he stated. “We appreciate the NAACP’s letter and we were already monitoring the situation in Hoover very closely, well before the receipt of that letter.”

Town said his office has continuously monitored the situation in Hoover since Thanksgiving.