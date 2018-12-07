× Muscle Shoals Career Academy receives national distinction

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A high school career academy here in North Alabama is setting the bar for the state and nation. The Muscle Shoals Career Academy has become the only AdvancED STEM Certified school in Alabama.

“Welcome to the Muscle Shoals Career Academy,” stated a robot in one of the labs on Friday.

Students were programming robots, designing items for 3D printing, and controlling little balls moving around the room. These are just some of the science, technology, engineering, and math disciplines being taught.

“STEM is all about problem solving and critical thinking,” explained instructor Tiffany Stonecipher. “I think we can all agree that those skills are important no matter what it is that you are doing.”

At the Muscle Shoals Career Academy, STEM is everywhere. Which is how they were recognized by AdvancED and became a STEM Certified Tech facility.

“It lets us know that our students are on the right career pathways, and we are providing the skills they need to be successful literally the moment they walk out the door for graduation,” stated Caryn Hairell, Principal of the Muscle Shoals Career Academy.

According to instructors, this facility is on the cutting edge of technology no matter the subject. What students learn here can easily be transferred into the workforce.

“Right now, what we are seeing in our region are STEM related careers are certainly on the rise. So, that is going to be our main focus moving forward,” Stonecipher explained.

And the certification gives north Alabama economic developers another tool in recruiting technology based corporations.

With the AdvancED STEM Certification in Muscle Shoals, Alabama becomes only the third state to have a technology and career facility to receive this distinction.