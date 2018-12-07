Hundreds of runners expected to lace up Dec. 8 for annual Rocket City Marathon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Runners are preparing to hit the streets Saturday, December 8 for the 43rd Rocket City Marathon.

Organizers expect up to 1,200 runners to take part in the annual marathon. Three hundred runners are expected to participate in the half marathon and 200 in the kid marathon.

The race will begin at 7 a.m. at the VBC. The course winds through downtown Huntsville, past the Space and Rocket Center and through the Botanical Gardens before finishing inside the VBC. For course information, click here.

Drivers are advised to use caution due to the number of runners on the road and because of possible heavy downpours Saturday. Roads won’t be closed, but police will be stopping traffic to let runners pass.

The marathon’s award ceremony will take place at the VBC at 1:15 p.m.