Fyffe wins Class 2A state title, caps off undefeated season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, AL - For the third time since 2014, the Fyffe Red Devils (15-0) are the AHSAA Class 2A State Champions, beating Luverne 21-19 on the Plains.

Red Devils' Senior running back Payton Anderson carried the ball 29 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns, earning Class 2A championship game MVP honors.

Fyffe got on the board first with just under nine minutes to go in the first half when Anderson scored on a seven-yard run. Brody Dalton’s kick gave the Red Devils a 7-0 lead.

Luverne would come back the other way, 57 yards on 12 plays, to cut the lead to 7-3 when Chase White knocked home a 31-yard field goal.

Fyffe led 7-6 at the half and would add to that lead on another Anderson run - this one 33 yards, and the extra point would put the Red Devils up 14-6.

With just over four minutes to go in the game, Payton Stoner extended the Red Devils’ lead to 21-12 with a 19-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zach Pyron.

Luverne quarterback Dionte Brantley, who finished 18-36 passing for 237 yards and rushed for 111 yards on 27 carries, drove Luverne down the filed, scoring on a one-yard sneak with 2:34 left to cut the lead to 21-19. The Tigers defense got the ball a minute later, but Luverne would run out of time on their final drive.

Fyffe Head Coach Paul Benefield praised the Tigers after the win.

"They played good all year but we hadn't played anybody as good as this team and that's another thing I'd like to say is that a great football team, Coach Rials has done a really good job with them and they got you know nothing to be ashamed of," said Benefield. "I know they're disappointed, but they have a great team, great speed, and they stretched us to the limit and our defense stood tall."