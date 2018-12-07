× Duluth Trading Company breaks ground on first Alabama location

MADISON, Ala. – The first retailer in Town Madison, Duluth Trading Company, officially broke ground Friday morning, but site work has already begun.

This is the first Duluth Trading Company in the entire state of Alabama, and Madison city leaders say the only way to describe the feeling of having the first one is proud.

“We’ve always known this 500 acres is gonna turn into something that transforms not only Madison, but Madison County,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

Some might ask why Madison for the state’s first Duluth store?

“Madison is an emerging town, the freeway location is excellent visibility for a store like this, the building is dynamic,” said Jay Moore, the senior vice president of development for Oppidan Investment Company. “The Huntsville area is just an economic driver it’s a driving force.”

“I think it’s great for the community,” said Joey Ceci with Breland Companies. “It’s great for all three school systems it provides jobs for people it provides taxes to support our schools, but more importantly it becomes a regional attraction here, especially with what we’re trying to bring to Town Madison we’re trying to bring first of the market things that you can’t get other places in the Tennessee Valley or even in Alabama.”

The goal of Town Madison? To make the city of Madison a destination point, and project official’s say Duluth’s groundbreaking is the first piece to that big puzzle.

The Duluth Trading Company store is set to open its doors in 2019.