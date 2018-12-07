Deshler falls to UMS-Wright in Class 4A State Title Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. – The Deshler Tigers fell to the UMS-Wright Bulldogs 52-0 in the AHSAA Class 4A State Title game, finishing the 2018 campaign with a 9-6 overall record.

In just the second season as Tigers' head coach, Bo Culver led Deshler to the championship game after starting off the year with an 0-3 record.

After the slow start, the Tigers would go on to win five of their next seven games to get into the playoffs, rattling off four postseason wins to get to Auburn.

Deshler was not ranked this season, nor did they finish in first place in their region, but the Tigers fought all year long to get to that state title game.

UMS-Wright Junior wide receiver Keyshawn Woodyard set a Super 7 Class 4A state championship game record with four touchdown receptions to lead the Bulldogs (14-0) to the victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium.