Decatur police looking for title loan robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who robbed a title loan store at gunpoint last week.

Decatur police say the man walked into Alabama Title Loan at 1315 6th Avenue SE around 7 p.m. Nov. 30. The man had a pistol and made off with cash from the teller, police said.

The man left in a two-door vehicle, police said.

Police released surveillance images and video of the suspect in hopes that someone has information about him.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Decatur Police Department Det. Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.