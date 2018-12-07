× Decatur home healthcare company collects donations for the elderly

DECATUR Ala. — As you finalize your holiday wish list, here is a simple way to make the wishes of the elderly in our community come true. A Loving Touch In Home Healthcare is collecting donations that will truly make an impact this holiday season and beyond.

April McDaniel fulfilled a dream of hers, starting her own home health care company. Now, A Loving Touch is fulfilling the needs of so many others.

“I’m winning both ways, I’m getting to help people, and making a living for my family,” said April McDaniel the owner of A Loving Touch In Home Healthcare.

She provides care for the elderly at more affordable costs. She prepares meals, does personal care, housekeeping, she’s even cooked her patients a Thanksgiving meal. But one of the most important things she provides is companionship.

“The bond that I get with patients, just to see the smile on their face. Every morning when you go to wake them up they’re like, ‘she’s here.’ It’s just an amazing feeling.” she said.

McDaniel provides her services at a lower cost than most, but she stills has patients who can’t afford the medical equipment they need like; walkers, wheelchairs, canes, adult diapers, lift chairs, potty seats, beside toilets, shower chairs, among other things.

“I kind of started shopping around and looking around for medical equipment. and once I put out there what I was trying to do it just started coming in like crazy,” she said.

She says these items truly change lives, but there is a huge need for donations. She says also said she is looking for volunteers whoa re as passionate about caring for the elderly as she is.

“I get off work every day, and I feel great about what I’ve done,” said McDaniel. “There’s just no better feeling.”

In the future, and with more donations, she hopes to be able to provide free care to patients who can’t afford home care. You can sign up to volunteer, donate items on their Facebook page, or to their GoFundMe.