Decatur, Cullman both receive $14 million highway grants

DECATUR, Ala. – The city of Decatur is getting a $14.2 million grant to help with road improvements.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office announced Friday morning the money would be given to the city to help build an overpass bridge at Hihgway 20 and Bibb Garrett Road. The project will include ramps, a new access road, lighting and accommodations for safe pedestrian access, according to Shelby’s office.

Shelby’s office also announced a $14 million grant Friday for Cullman that will allow the city to widen Highway 157.

The money is coming from a U.S. Department of Transportation program that focuses on economic development and infrastructure improvements.