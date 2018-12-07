Today’s Day of Giving is sponsored by Tammy’s Fine Jewelry. Register today for your chance to win a sterling silver necklace and earrings set.
DAYS OF GIVING: Register today to win a set from Tammy’s Fine Jewelry!
-
New jewelry store coming to Athens
-
DAYS OF GIVING: Win a $250 shopping spree from The Southern Living Store!
-
CLOSED: DAYS OF GIVING: Win a year of desserts from The Dessert Fork!
-
CLOSED: DAYS OF GIVING: Win a Family/Friend 4-Pack to Splinters n’ Spirits
-
CLOSED: DAYS OF GIVING: Win a $250 Gift Card from Chuck Wagon BBQ!
-
-
HSV Airport giving away $25,000 in travel vouchers for 50th anniversary finale
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate speaks at ‘old fashioned’ political rally
-
Hurricane Florence impacts blood donations
-
Priceville’s JR Dilbeck Wins $319 For His Classroom!
-
Defense powers No. 1 Alabama past No. 16 MSU, 24-0
-
-
Cullman County church plans to rebuild after fire
-
Alabama voter registration deadline is Oct. 22
-
Utah woman delivers baby in her car with the help of strangers