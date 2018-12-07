Countdown the days to Christmas on Otter Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's display was sent in by Alana Moore and is located at 118 Otter Trail in Huntsville.

This display features lights all over the house, even the roof, that flash in sync with Christmas music.

There is even a countdown to Christmas!

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

